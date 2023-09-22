Barcode showcases David Rudder

David Rudder - Jeff Mayers

David Rudder and his full band is set to headline the I Love Soca Concert 2023 – Tobago Carnival edition put on by Barcode.

Organisers of the event, scheduled for Sunday, October 22 at the Shaw Park Complex, hosted a media launch on Wednesday at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Scarborough. Planning committee member Davia Chambers said the event will feature Rudder in a concert style and is being held in commemoration of Barcode's anniversary.

“The 22nd of October is Barcode day every year. This year, it is a Sunday, and it signifies the opening of Barcode 23 years ago and it showcases all Barcode has to offer in one day.”

Chambers said the brands under the Barcode banner include Sweet Hand Fridays, Pig Out and the ever-popular – I love Soca series. The I Love Soca brand was developed over 17 years ago, she said. Usually, the event is held in a series format on the Tuesday’s preceding the national Carnival. However, with the October Carnival now in its second year, a decision was taken to host the I love Soca series in a special concert setting and showcased on Barcode Day.

“It starts from 4 pm and last until 7 pm. It is a choreographed, seated concert – no you don’t have to stay seated, of course if you want to get up and express yourself in true Trinbagonian style, you can make your way to the front of the stage.”

It was announced that Rudder’s last major public performance would have been in May at his 70th birthday celebration which was held at Sound Forge, Mucurapo, after his revelations that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Rudder has hits such as Rally Round the West Indies; De Long Time Band; Frontline; Engine Room; Belmont; Nuff Respect; The Ganges Meets The Nile; Adrenaline City; Jump Up; Club Hysteria; Dus’ In Dey Face; Guilty; A Madman’s Rant; and Madness, among others, initially,

Chambers said supporting acts include MX Prime, Duvone Stewart, Adana Roberts, among others. Additionally, she said physical tickets went on sale earlier in the week at $300, and some limited preferred seating tickets are available for $400. Doors open at 2.30 pm, but patrons are required to be seated by 3.45 pm. When the show ends, the action will continue on the road.

“The pan side leaves Shaw Park at 7.30 pm and heads to the Scarborough Esplanade for more vibes.”

She said an uptick in online ticket sales has been seen.

“We’ve noticed sales from Barbados, Grenada, and the United States of America – so persons are coming to Tobago for this concert.”