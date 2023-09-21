Value Optical expands its footprint

Thurian Hagarie, dispensing assistant (left); Nirvan Naidu, optometrist; Kelly Bainey, director; Kadar Dookie, chief revenue officer; Akeliah Glasgow Warner, Mayor of Diego Martin; Denise Govia, branch administrator; and Serene Griffith, cashier. Photo courtesy Value Optical -

Value Optical Ltd, a leading provider of eyewear and vision care services, announced the opening of its 16th branch located in Diego Martin.

The company, in a release, said the branch was inaugurated on September 8, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to expand access to quality eye care across TT.

Speaking at the opening, Mayor of Diego Martin Akeilah Glasgow Warner welcomed the company and said she looks forward to Value Optical addressing the vision-care needs of the community.

The branch will provide residents and customers from surrounding areas convenient access to comprehensive eye examinations, frames, high-quality digital lenses and specialised contact lens fitting, amongst other ophthalmic testing services.

Kelly Bainey, director at Value Optical said, "We believe that clear vision is a fundamental right, and we are proud to continue expanding our presence to better serve the people of Diego Martin."