Transbrokerage donates equipment to young cricketers

Hafiz Mohammed, right, owner of donor Transbrokerage Services Limited with the recipients of equipment bags and bats, from left, Djenaba Joseph, Kdjazz Mitchell, Israel Gonzales, Amit Chan, Ganesh Gobin, and Reyad Jerome, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. -

SEVEN young promising cricketers have been assisted by Transbrokerage Services Limited, a Couva-based company with a long association with the game.

At a short ceremony on Tuesday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, each were presented with bats and equipment bags.

Included in the group who were identified as deserving were Djenaba Joseph, and Kdjazz Mitchell, two exciting female national cricketers, picked by the TTCB.

Mere hours after collecting her gift package, Couva resident Joseph boarded a flight to Australia with the West Indies women’s team for a competitive tour.

Mitchell is a tall, fast bowler whose prospects are bright and both young women are expected to benefit immensely from the generosity of Transbrokerage.

The boys selected were Ganesh Gobin, Reyad Jerome, Israel Gonzales, Amit Chan, and Varun Roopnarine who have all impressed in the TTCB’s age group inter-zone tournaments.

Director of Transbrokerage, Alisha Mohammed-Stephens, and the firm’s owner, Hafiz Mohammed, were both present for the presentation.

Mohammed-Stephens, the daughter of the Transbrokerage owner and secretary of the Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce, said the company was pleased to play a role in the development of the young cricketers.

She said the philosophy of giving something back goes back to their long-standing sponsorship of Couva Sports, which campaigns in the TTCB’s Central Zone competitions.

“My father Hafiz is a passionate cricket fan who also plays the game, and we embrace the opportunity to help in any way we can,” Mohammed-Stephens said.

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath, also the vice-president of Cricket West Indies, welcomed the show of corporate responsibility of Transbrokerage.

Bassarath also held out the expectation that the company will partner with the TTCB and continue to play a meaningful role in helping the youngsters realise their fullest potential.

Also speaking were TTCB first vice-president Arjoon Ramlal, and secretary Altaf Baksh. They both emphasised the timely nature of the Transbrokerage intervention especially in a challenging economic climate.

The youngsters were encouraged to work hard at refining their talent to justify the confidence and encouragement placed in them.