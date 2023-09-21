TKR legend: Samuel Badree – from CPL champ to commentary

Leg spinner Samuel Badree,left, celebrates a wicket while playing for the West Indies in the ICC World T20 tournament in 2016. -

SAMUEL Badree is now a commentator in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, working alongside Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison, his former TT teammate Daren Ganga and others.

Long before moving into the commentary booth, Badree was feared by opposing batsmen as a member of the local franchise.

In 2015, Badree was part of the title-winning TT Red Steel (now Trinbago Knight Riders).

The leg spinner was instrumental in leading the team to the title as he grabbed 12 wickets in the campaign and was his usual frugal self, with only 6.87 runs conceded per over. Badree was the second most successful bowler for the TT franchise behind then captain Dwayne Bravo, who picked up 28 wickets.

Badree was never intimidated by bright lights, as in the 2015 tournament he took 2/9 in four overs in the semifinals against Guyana Amazon Warriors. His bowling helped limit Amazon Warriors to a modest 108/9 in 20 overs, a score the home side chased comfortably.

Badree last played in the 2018 tournament and has transitioned into commentary, bringing his immense knowledge and unique style into the booth.

Badree's T20 international career was a memorable one, as he won two T20 World Cup titles with West Indies in 2012 and 2016. He was once the top-ranked bowler in the format, and formed a formidable spin pair with off-spinner Sunil Narine.

He did not get the opportunity to play for West Indies until he was 31, but during his six-year international career he took 56 wickets in 52 matches and made scoring almost impossible for batsmen, conceding 6.17 runs per over.

Badree was not a huge spinner of the ball, but his consistent line and length made life challenging for opening batsmen. He was also one of the first spin bowlers to open the bowling in the powerplay, a tactic many captains currently employ.

Badree got the chance to play in franchise cricket around the world, lining up for three teams in the Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Islamabad United of the Pakistan Super League and Brisbane Heat of the Big Bash League in Australia also benefited from Badree's ability.

Other than commentary, the former leg spinner runs the Badree Academy of Sport Education, which gives young girls and boys a chance to develop their cricket skills.