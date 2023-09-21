Tallawahs advance to Qualifier 2 with win over Kings

Jamaica Tallawahs Fabian Allen - Jamaica Tallawahs

Defending Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 champions Jamaica Tallawahs remain a top contender for the coveted 2023 title after they advanced to Qualifier Two, courtesy of a five-wicket win over St Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday night.

Sent in to bat, St Lucia Kings were restricted to 125/9 as Tallawahs’ left-arm spinner Fabian Allen proved instrumental with the ball, picking up 4/19.

Roston Chase was Kings’ best contributor with the bat, scoring 40, while Sri Lankan all-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa chipped in with 14, and opener Johnson Charles and Khary Pierre, scoring 13 each.

Allen topped the bowling for Tallawahs while Australian Chris Green (2/19), Nicholson Gordon (1/20), Shamar Springer (1/22) and Imad Wasin (2/25) were also among the wickets.

In their turn at the crease and the first qualifier spot up for grabs, the Jamaica franchise had good opening knocks from Brandon King (30) and Alex Hales (24), which set the foundation for Raymon Reifer (30 not out) to take them to a victorious 126/5, with two overs remaining.

Wasim scored 15 while Springer finished on three not out.

Bowling for the Kings, medium-pacer Matthew Forde (4/23) topped the attack with Pierre snaring a lone 1/26.

The result for Tallawahs propelled them into Friday’s Qualifier 2 match, where they will face the loser of Wednesday’s top-flight clash between Guyana Amazon Warriors versus Trinbago Knight Riders.

The winner of the Warriors/TKR meeting automatically advances to Sunday’s final in Providence. And the winner of Friday’s Qualifier 2, between Tallawahs and Wednesday night’s loser, also moves on to the title match.

TKR have won the title a record four times and Tallawahs, three. Guyana Amazon Warriors are the only team yet to lift the crown despite reaching the final on five occasions.