Sabotage at WASA? Who could it be?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - David Reid

THE EDITOR: It is most concerning about the number of mishaps that WASA has been experiencing lately.

The most egregious is the recent attempted destruction of the brand new booster station in Bon Air, Arouca. This station cost taxpayers almost $3 million.

Who would do such a thing?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has gone on the usual tired rant of "political sabotage."

But what are the other options? WASA is on a transformation drive in which many jobs will be cut. Could the sabotage be an inside job driven from the management or operational level?

Could it be the trade union trying to send a message?

Could it be engineered by the PNM to make the UNC look bad or by the UNC to make the PNM look bad?

There is a woeful lack of security at many of WASA's installations and this makes it very easy for saboteurs to operate.

Anyone who can stoop so low as to deliberately deprive their fellow citizens of precious water deserves to be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There is some kind of irony in that last sentence.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope