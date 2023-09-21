Rain breaks hot spell, yellow alert discontinued

Pedestrians take shelter under umbrellas during a sudden shower in San Fernando on Wednesday. A hot spell alert has since been discontinued by the TT Meterological Service. - Lincoln Holder

The TT Meteorological Service has discontinued its yellow-level hot spell warning due to lower maximum temperatures caused by partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and rainfall events. It said these conditions are forecast for the next three days. It said the hot spell warning was now at a green level.

In a statement on Thursday, the Met Service said despite the discontinuation, TT is still in its heat season and warm to hot temperatures are still expected.

It reminded the public that the hottest part of the day is generally between 10 am-4 pm. It said it is important to wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated at all times, and keep out of direct sunlight to avoid sunburn.

“Open appropriate windows, vents and doors in your homes to ventilate at times. Prolonged exposure to hot conditions (high feel-like temperatures) can be hazardous to health, especially to the elderly, sick adults, and young children. Therefore, a proactive approach to lessen the effects of hot conditions should be adopted.”

In its 10.30 am report on Thursday, the Met Service said the public could expect partly cloudy to cloudy conditions accompanied by periods of showers/light rain. There is also a medium (40 per cent) chance of isolated thunderstorms. It said gradual settling is expected by late afternoon/early evening despite the lingering shower.

It reminded that gusty winds and street/flash flooding are possible in the event of heavy downpours.