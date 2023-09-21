Poor response by stations to fire calls

Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: A newspaper editorial titled “Poor response to TT fire emergency” seeks to paint a picture of our nation being at risk of a full-scale fire disaster due to the fire service being critically under-equipped. But there is also a dire need to look at the poor response of some fire stations to fire calls.

The editorial says, "The longer the TT Fire Service remains critically under-equipped, the longer this country is at risk of a full-scale fire disaster, with the potential for loss of life and property, particularly acute during the current hot spell.”

It is not only equipment that is crucial to a functional organisation. The human resource and good work ethics play vital roles. There are some problems at the Princes Town Fire Station and the Rio Claro Fire Station, Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo.

On September 12 I made a call to the Princes Town Fire Station to report a fire at Robert Village, Tableland. The officer responded that this location is out of that station's boundary. This was new information. For many years all fires in this location were reported and accepted at the Princes Town station.

The officer could not explain this new development. The report was not taken. I was referred to the Rio Claro Fire Station.

Is the boundary problem that once existed at police stations rearing its ugly head at fire stations? The officer was not concerned about the status of the fire. He was determined to pass this report to Rio Claro. Is there really a boundary line for fire station operations in our country?

I immediately called the Rio Claro station and gave all the requested information. The fire had started on one avenue and ended on a parallel road. It threatened several homes. The name of the person who started the fire was also given.

After all that information was provided, a short time after a fire truck driver calls for more information and informs me that the crew is on the way.

I spent the whole morning waiting on this fire truck. By midday, I called again and was told that the truck had to divert to a house fire and that the officers will visit in the evening. When I asked why they did not call and inform me of this change, the officer said they are not suppose to inform "clients" of changes.

On September 13, I called the fire station and reminded the officer of the outstanding visit and that the fire had been restarted. The officer promised to send a crew.

The following day I again called Rio Claro and asked to speak to the officer in charge. I updated him on my experiences with his subordinates. He said the crew would not visit the site and that in the event the person starts the fire again and I call him, he will personally visit and charge him.

Both the Princes Town and Rio Claro Fire Stations have to get their houses in order. They have to remind themselves that they are essential workers. The society expects better of them.

ROBERT DASH

Tableland