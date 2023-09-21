Newsday helps small businesses grow

Sarah Callendar of Sarah's Mellow Alco at her booth during NEDCO's entrepreneurship expo. -

As Newsday turns 30, the company took the opportunity to follow up with a few of the businesses highlighted over the past two years.

One of those businesses was The Fresh Press Factory, San Fernando, owned by Kinesha Sylvester.

After leaving her full-time job in 2020, she immersed herself in her dream of becoming self-employed and has been thriving non-stop since – despite hiccups caused by the covid19 lockdowns.

Her beverage business was first highlighted in May 2021, in a story which focused on the inception of her company. She created a line of fruit juices and nut-milk drinks.

Sylvester later started offering a space for local small artists to showcase their work free of charge.

Recalling her two interviews with Newsday's Business Day, she said she was allowed to freely express herself as she was comfortable speaking to the reporters.

“I definitely enjoyed the interview process, it was very easy-going and it wasn't rigorous at all, that didn't cause me to be nervous. It allowed the conversation to flow and I was able to be my authentic self, which I think people were able to get...through the article. Even though they were reading black and white, they were able to get the colour of personality.”

As for later coverage, Sylvester said there had been an increase in her business since the article published on March 4, in which her business was highlighted for giving artists a mini exhibition.

“As a result of that, people came in particularly for the launch of that event, as well as to see and support the artists. As a by-product of that, people gained interest in our products and the different aspects in which we tackle health and wellness. It was a nice all-round experience post-article.”

Sylvester was the 2023 winner of the female entrepreneurship award from the National Entrepreneurship Development Co Ltd (NEDCO) – an award sponsored by Newsday.

Newsday also contacted Eco-Wash's founder Dareem Jeffery who was grateful for the exposure as it helped him grow his business and put it on the local businesses' radar.

The 27-year-old created Eco-Wash after his St Helena home was destroyed by a flood and his need to have a constant stream of income.

"We have gotten way more notoriety with people becoming more aware of the business and not just from a customer perspective, but from a corporate perspective as well in terms of giving motivational speeches to the youths."

Jeffrey said Eco-Wash recently completed a motivational talk with a foundation's youth programme and with NEDCO on sustainability and corporate social responsibilities.

"A lot of people have contacted me after seeing the newspaper article. That same day people were calling, asking for more information on the business and our locations. People have been contacted because of that and we have also gotten calls for franchising opportunities."

He boasted that the business has signed off on three franchising opportunities and another location to be opened on September 29 in Shops of Trincity.

"Things have been going good, we have gotten a lot of sales from it and people have been coming up to us saying they saw us in the paper and so on."

He said the interview process to him was comfortable, as he was not nervous at all.

Jeffery added that the taken into consideration by Newsday was also appreciated.

"I was also very happy that you guys reached out. It shows that you guys are seeking the interest of micro, small and medium enterprises."

Jeffery profusely thanked Newsday and added, "We moved on soon after and the business was acknowledged. We then received the Green Entrepreneur award from NEDCO and I know all of that – even the interview – would have contributed to that. A lot of people also did not know that we were doing so much stuff in the regional and international market and getting all of these accolades."

Another business highlighted was Sarah’s Mellow Alco, which had a booth at NEDCO’s micro and small businesses market on August 4 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

Its owner and founder, Sarah Callendar, first started this alcoholic drinks-based business as a second stream of income. But with the reactions and acceptance of the rum-based drink, Callendar expanded her small business.

Speaking on the coverage from Newsday, she said felt the story placed her in a different light for those looking on from the sidelines.

“They probably also looked at it as a form of encouragement, because people know where I came from, the struggles of starting a business, but also how resilient and hard-working I am.”

She added that readers mostly congratulated her and celebrated her achievement.

Though she has not been to any major events since the coverage, she said two people reached out to her: one who travels a lot and has experienced other cultures and foods, and another who is in charge of Saturday bingo games.

Speaking on the person who travels frequently, Callendar said she ordered a few bottles and promised to order more after letting her family try her mixtures.

The other person, she said, agreed to visit her sampling station at Courts over the weekend.

Callendar has been a part of a few markets and expos – such as the Mango festival hosted by the National Agriculture Marketing and Development Co on August 8 – and is also invited to take part in launches at certain businesses to offer her drinks.

As for the interview, Callendar said, “The interview was really good and was based on me growing as a business person and my development.”

She added that she knows she will get the exposure she deserves in due time and is not stressing over it, but overall, she was happy with her business.