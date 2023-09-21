National security charity golf on Saturday

The 4th annual National Security Sector Charity Golf Tournament tees off on Saturday seeking to raise funds to assist a deserving veteran. Minister of National Security and tournament patron Fitzgerald Hinds will ceremonially tee off at the Chaguaramas Golf Course at 7 am.

The tournament, in its fourth year, raises funds for veterans of the national security fraternity to assist with their needs.

Wilbert Waterman was the first recipient of the tournament's benevolence, and last year WPC Zelia Castello received assistance for medical expenses.

Over 50 players are expected to compete including men, women, juniors, and even a pro player.