Golden Lion boot AC PoS out Caribbean Cup

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up AC Port of Spain will go no further in the Concacaf Caribbean Cup tournament, as they were beaten 3-2 by Martinique champions Golden Lion FC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Wednesday.

It was AC PoS's third successive loss in the tournament.

AC PoS needed a victory in their group A match to keep any hopes of advancing to the tournament's knockout phase. However, they had a disastrous start and were behind by a 2-0 margin after just 16 minutes.

Thierry Catherine scored with a close-range left-footer in just the second minute, before AC PoS defender Robert Primus turned the ball into his own goal after a mazy run down the left by winger Jordy Boriel.

AC PoS pulled a goal back before the halftime interval, as their lanky defender Radanfah Abu Bakr headed a John-Paul Rochford free kick past Golden Lion goalkeeper Giles Meslien in the 28th minute.

The hosts were clearly chasing a positive result, and by halftime, coach Walter Noriega made as many as four changes.

The shift in intensity reaped some rewards for AC PoS in the 68th minute, as Golden Lion defender Samuel Mondesir bundled a shot into his own net after a lovely solo run through the middle of the park by opposing substitute Tyrone Charles.

However, in the 83rd minute, AC PoS's dreams were effectively dashed, as opposing captain Kevin Parsemain calmly slotted a penalty past Marvin Phillip, after Abu Bakr committed a foul in the area. Seconds before Golden Lion's third goal, Charles wasted a glorious opportunity at the other end after getting a sweet through pass by midfielder Che Benny.

AC would go on to rue that miss.

AC PoS tried desperately to get the goals needed to clinch the much-needed win, but the visitors held firm to get their first three points of the tournament. The TT club will now play for pride in their final game versus familiar opposition in TTPFL champions Defence Force on September 28.

Defence Force have four points from their two matches and are second in group A.