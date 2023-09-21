Eastern Shooting Stars beat Hill Top Ballers 16-14 in RBL Netball League

Cardinals GD Maiya Harris grabs an intercept off Toco PYC's GD Tishana Goitia while veteran umpire and TT Calypso Girls coach Joel Young-Strong looks on in their Republic Bank Laventille Netball League Intermediate Division KO match. - Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

Eastern Shooting Stars, Laventille United and the TT Defence Force were the big winners in the Republic Bank Laventille Netball League during action at the Lystra Lewis Netball Courts in Mandela Park, St Clair, over the weekend.

Eastern Shooting Stars won the B's division title in exciting fashion, as they got a nail-biting 16-14 win over Hill Top Ballers in the final. Goal-shoot Andrea Arthur led Eastern in the final as she scored six of her 15 attempts. 868 TNF Ballers managed to walk away with a third-place finish in the B's division, as they got an 11-8 victory over Bon Air PYC in their third-place playoff. Goal-shoot Jeniah Beharry led the TNF Ballers' charge as she scored on eight of her 16 attempts.

Saturday's netball action in St Clair was also intensified with a one-day knockout competition, with TTDF and Laventille walking away with the A2's and inters' knockout titles respectively. TTDF got past Malvern by a 5-4 margin in their A2's semifinal, while they squeezed past Police by an 8-6 margin in the final in a tight service derby. Goal-attack Rianna Ali was the star for TTDF, as she scored all six of her shots en route to Army's win in a keenly contested final.

The inters' knockout final was also a close affair, as Laventille got a narrow 7-6 win over Arima United, with goal-shoot Renee Washington scoring six of her nine attempts.

Arima were able to exact a measure of revenge at the start of the inters' division on Monday though, as they defeated Cardinals by a 19-9 margin. Goal-shoot Arianna Huggins did the business for Arima as she scored 14 of her 28 attempts. Meanwhile, Hill Girls and Transcend played out a high-scoring affair in their opening match of the inters' division, with the latter team getting a 26-18 victory. Shavel Jules led Transcend by scoring 16 of her 27 attempts, while Nicola Solomon scored ten of her 17 attempts.

The high-scoring trend continued in the opening game of the A2's division, as Eastern Quarry got a 37-25 win over Police. Germaine Charles scored 20 of her 32 attempts for Eastern Quarry, while Jocelyn Marcelle scored 17 of her 27 attempts.