AMCO now distributor for Caribbean Dreams, Tetley products

Alston Marketing Co (AMCO) – owned by Ansa McAl group of companies – has been appointed the exclusive distributor in TT for the Jamaican Teas Group of Co brands Caribbean Dreams and Tetley, manufactured under licence.

AMCO, in a release, said it had been awarded the contract because of its experience in the distribution sector and operational capabilities, and will be effective from September 25.

Founded in Jamaica in 1967, Jamaican Teas Ltd (JTL) owns and manufactures Tetley Jamaica and Caribbean Dreams.

JTL became a public company in 2010 and is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The company is also the largest producer of teas in the Caribbean as 60 per cent of its products are exported to 14 Caribbean markets, North and South America and the UK.

AMCO said it is proud to be the distributor of choice for these brands and will continue to develop true partnerships that can elevate choices for its consumers.