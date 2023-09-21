3 charged with murdering Carapichaima bank worker

On October 5, three men are expected to face a Couva magistrate charged with the August 10 murder of a Central Bank worker, Darren Nandlal, 33, in Carapichaima, as well as a series of other offences.

The accused are Jathan Joseph, 30, of Cassava Drive, La Plata, Valencia, and Keston Neals and Kamron Scipio, both 34, of Phase Two, La Horquetta, in Arima.

On September 6, Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police executed warrants on the men while they were in prison, charged with unrelated offences.

As well as the murder, the men are charged with having a gun and ammunition, having the gun and ammunition to endanger lives, common assault, false imprisonment, and robbery with violence.

The charges stemmed from the fatal shooting on August 10 at around 7 pm, when armed intruders entered the home of Nandlal’s in-laws at Orange Field Road in Carapichaima.

The men accosted an elderly male relative at the front of the house and took his cell phone and money. They also asked the man, 80, about the whereabouts of a female relative who lives in the house.

One intruder walked past the man into the room where Nandlal and the woman were.

Nandlal pushed the door from the inside to keep the stranger out, but the man took out a gun and shot Nandlal, killing him. The attackers then ran out.

Cpl Ramoutar of the Homicide Bureau laid the charges.

Less than two hours later, at around 8.40 pm, the accused men were arrested in the San Raphael district.

A police report said PCs Sylvester and De Matas were returning to the station from inquiries and, on reaching a bridge on San Raphael Road, saw a silver Kia Cerrato parked in the road.

The officers got out of their marked police vehicle and approached the car. The police said the three occupants were behaving suspiciously, so they searched the car.

They found a black Glock 17 pistol, a magazine containing nine rounds of .9 mm ammunition, and house-breaking implements.

They immediately arrested the three occupants.