10-year-old among 4 shot dead in Arima

Four children are dead and five people hospitalised after gunmen stormed a home in the Heights of Guanapo, Arima, this morning.

Reports say shortly after midnight, the gunmen forced their way into the home and shot at the occupants.

Three different types of bullet casings were found in the house leading police to believe there were at least three gunmen.

Reports say those killed include a 10-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old.

The five hospitalised include two 14-year-olds, an 18-year-old, a woman aged 21 and a man aged 25.

The victims were all asleep when the incident occurred.

The gunmen moved throughout the house shooting at family members as bullet casings were found in multiple rooms.

The quiet community is said to be devastated with one resident expressing her dissatisfaction with the police response, as she believes more should be done in the hunt for the killers.

"It's four children that they kill. Police and army should be here patrolling and looking for them."