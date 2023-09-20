Two jailed for robbing gyro vendor

TWO Enterprise men who robbed a Royal Gyro proprietor while he was conducting sales in Princes Town, were sentenced to two years with hard labour after pleading guilty to robbery with aggravation.

Prince Douglas, 26, of Railway Road, Clarke Street, Enterprise and Methusela Kenny Jones, 21, of Selwyn Street, Dass Trace, Enterprise, appeared before Magistrate Taramatie Ramdass at the Princes Town First Court on Monday.

A third person, Cody Akini Brereton, 25, of Indian Walk, Moruga, who was jointly charged with the offence, pleaded not guilty.

Brereton was granted bail with surety in the amount of $250,000. He was ordered to keep at least 100 metres from the virtual complainant and report to the Chaguanas Police Station every Friday, between 6 am and 6 pm.

He is due to reappear in the Princes Town court on October 16.

The court heard that around 8.20 pm on last Friday, Elie Hanna, 28, of Balmain Village, Couva, was conducting sales at St Julien Village, Princes Town, when he was approached by two men – Douglas, who was armed, and Jones.

Hanna who said he became frightened, ran across the road for safety and observed his assailants remove TT $7,000 from the cash register and two cellphones, a gold coloured I-phone 13 Pro Max valued at $11,000, and a black Samsung valued at $1,500.

The suspects escaped in a waiting silver-coloured Nissan B-15, which bore false number plates.

Under the supervision of Sgt Neil Nanan of the Princes Town CID, PC Ali, along with PC Clement and officers of the Southern Division Task Force Area East Patrol and, WPC Buntin of the Princes Town mobile patrol, responded.

They intercepted the getaway car near Ramnarine Trace, with the suspects matching the description given by the victim.

One of the cellphones was recovered from one of the suspects. The men were arrested and charged by PC Ali.