SporTT responds to athletes: Booking facilities prevents clashes

The Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. FILE PHOTO -

AFTER two national athletes questioned why they need clearance to use local stadia, the Sports Company (SporTT) said doing so ensures proper management and maintenance of the facilities.

On Tuesday, TT women's sprint champion and Olympian Michelle-Lee Ahye posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I have a serious question cause (sic) I really want to understand the system.

"Why do national athletes need clearance to use the stadium?"

TT shot putter and fellow Olympian Portious Warren replied, "Well I want to hear this because this been going on since I was in high school."

In a media release on Wednesday, SporTT said all members of the public must book national facilities.

This, it said, "ensures priority users, inclusive of national athletes, have access to these facilities as needed.

"Further, this proven process prevents scheduling conflicts that could arise due to announced and/or unscheduled visits to the venues," it said.

The company then outlined the process to book its facilities via its website – sportt-tt.com.

Information required includes the name of the club or national governing body one is training with and the names of the people who will be training.

"SporTT is committed to providing every opportunity for TT athletes to excel."

It then thanked athletes for their co-operation "in ensuring the use of national facilities continues to be well-managed to the benefit of sport development in TT."