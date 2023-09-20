Penal retiree attacked, killed

Premraj Seeth died on September 11, a day after he was attacked at a bar. -

The police are calling on anyone with information on the death of a former primary school teacher from Penal, who was attacked at a bar, to come forward.

On Tuesday, an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James found that Premraj Seeth, 61, of Teemul Trace off Clarke Road, died from intracranial injuries.

Reports are on September 10 at around 3 pm, he was liming at a bar at Katwaroo Trace, in Penal, where someone attacked him.

A relative found Seeth bleeding from head injuries.

Seeth was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital but died the next day. The police said he retired from the teaching service last year. He was a former teacher at the Clarke Rochard Government and Rancho Quemado Government primary schools.

No one has been arrested, and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are leading the investigations.

Funeral arrangements were yet to be finalised.

Anyone with information can call the police at 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.