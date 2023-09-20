Letter writer reads me wrong

THE EDITOR: A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of seeing my name featured in a letter to the editor written by a supposedly concerned citizen. A few other names were mentioned, notably Harry Partap, Dr Devant Maharaj and Lynette Joseph. The writer attempted to align me with those individuals in a sort of writing-for-hire situation.

While amused by this silly accusation, I also found it interesting that a second letter by another writer seemed to be almost a "copy and paste" of the previous letter. The only point made was that I was against the Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and the party she heads.

What the writer should understand is that most of the names he mentioned, minus myself, whom he claims are against the UNC were in fact strong active members of the UNC and close confidants of its leader.

Over the past month the UNC has been plagued by resignations, claims of bias and hundreds of calls by its members for the leader to finally concede, step down and allow wounds to heal. Never once have I called for such.

A close former member of the party has been openly calling for the UNC leader to step down and has put forward a number of reasons in the public domain outlining her reason. She has even gone to the extent of sharing WhatsApp conversations between her and the UNC leader – as well as the many losses that the party suffered under Persad-Bissessar – as reasons why she should step down.

I myself grew up in the belly of the UNC and it was almost traditional to vote for the party. What citizens as well as these politicians have to understand is that the younger generation has a lot more data at hand. We no longer vote based on tradition, but rather on substance.

The example the writer used in his letter to compare with mine's was a steups by Minister Stuart Young when asked a question about some silly make-up firearm situation.

I urge that writer and all others to keep their eyes on the bigger picture. Focus on what can make a significant impact. My writing always incorporates education, respect, integrity, love and patriotism. I never attack any individual based on their opinion. However, the

modus operandi of certain people is to personally attack when they cannot make a valid point.

Instead of fighting each other, instead of quarrelling about politics, let us come together, share ideas, and work with and not against the leaders of the country. The real enemies are the criminals running loose. Our enemies are not the police and licensing officers who work hard to ensure our safety and security.

I remind the people of TT that we have the power in our hands to place into the Parliament who we wish to lead us. Together let's make our country the greatest nation on Earth. It is not impossible. Remember, together we aspire and together we will achieve.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando