Lendore joins Texas A&M hall of fame

Deon Lendore -

FORMER TT Olympian Deon Lendore was inducted posthumously into the hall of fame at Texas A&M, last Friday. Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry accepted Lendore's hall of fame medal.

Henry shared a close relationship with Lendore and previously described him as "part of my family."

Lendore died in a car accident in Texas on January 10, 2022. He was 29. At the time of his death he was a coach at Texas A&M.

He was a former Abilene Wildcats, Queen’s Royal College (QRC) and Texas A&M University athlete. Lendore enrolled at Texas A&M in 2012 and the school became part of his life for ten years.

He made a name for himself at Texas A&M, winning an award as the top men's university athlete in the US in 2013/2014.

A YouTube video about the 2023 Burgess Banquet Hall of Fame Ceremony, said, "Lendore stamped himself as one of the sports legends in 2014 when he won the most prestigious individual award in collegiate track and field – the Bowerman... Tonight he becomes an Aggie hall of famer." An Aggie is a nickname for students of Texas A&M.

Lendore was among eight inductees including Shea Groom '15 (soccer), Jerrod Kappler '99 (men's swimming and diving), Ashley Knoll '07 (women's golf), Jake Matthews '13 (football), Kristie Smedsrud-Dock '98 (volleyball), Jeneba Tarmoh '12 (women's track and field) and Michael Wacha '13 (baseball).

Texas A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said, "Every year, it is an honour to recognise and celebrate the excellence of our newest hall of famers...They personify our mission to create opportunities though championship athletics and their legends will now be cemented in Texas A&M history.

"This group made their mark on Aggieland during their time here, but they have continued to inspire and represent Texas A&M in their professional careers as well. Congratulations to the Class of 2023 and Gig'Em!"

Lendore was a standout 400-metre runner who represented TT at three Olympic Games. He was part of the 4x400m quartet which won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and in 2019 helped TT cop gold in the World Relays in Japan.

He was a gifted athlete before his university days as a member of Abilene and the QRC track and field teams. He represented TT at junior level, earning medals at meets including Carifta Games and at the Central American and Caribbean Junior Championships.