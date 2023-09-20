East Mucurapo, Fatima meet in SSFL

Presentation College's Maliq Brathwaite, left, battles his Malik rival for the ball in a SSFL match last Saturday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. - Jeff K Mayers

Neighbours East Mucurapo Secondary and Fatima College (both six points) will highlight the third round of matches in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division today, when they meet in a top-four clash at Fatima College Grounds, Mucurapo Road, from 3.30 pm.

Fatima, last year's national intercol champions, registered 7-0 and 1-0 wins versus St Anthony's College and Speyside Secondary to start the league campaign in perfect fashion, after going under to St Benedict's College in the season-opening NGC Cup.

Mucurapo just escaped relegation last season as they defeated St Augustine Secondary in a playoff match to stay in the premier division. This season though, Mucurapo have looked like a different team as they defeated Trinity College East (TCE) on the opening day of the season, before managing a surprise 1-0 win over Benedict's on Saturday.

Fatima, Mucurapo, Naparima College and San Juan North Secondary are all level on points, with Naparima heading the standings with a +11 goal differential. Fatima are second with a +8 goal difference, while San Juan (+6) and Mucurapo (+2) are third and fourth respectively.

South zone powerhouse Presentation College (San Fernando) face San Juan in an intriguing matchup at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, with the "Pres Lions" looking to stop TT under-17 players Lindell Sween, Nathan Quashie and a dangerous San Juan outfit.

Four-time premier division winners Naparima will go after a third straight league win when they meet fellow south team Pleasantville Secondary at their Lewis Street, San Fernando home.

Reigning premier division champions Benedict's will try to halt their two-game losing skid to start the season when they travel to Plymouth Recreation Ground in Tobago to tackle the newly promoted Bishop's High School (Tobago). Meantime, the premier division's other Tobago representative, Speyside, will journey to Westmoorings to face a St Anthony's team that has started the season with two straight losses.

East zone intercol holders TCE and their east compatriots Arima North Secondary will go after their first wins of the season when they face the north zone pair of Queen's Royal College and St Mary's College respectively.

Malick Secondary and Chaguanas North Secondary will both be searching for their second win of the season when they round off the action with their match at Park Street, Morvant.

Starting today – owing to humid weather conditions – all premier division matches will kick off at 4 pm, barring the televised games and fixtures involving the two Tobago schools.