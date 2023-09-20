Club Sando's Ali, Debesette spank Trincity Nationals

A Club Sando player, left, dribbles the ball against Trincity Nationals in a Women's League Football clash on Sunday at the Eddie Hart Recreation Ground, Tacarigua. - TT WoLF

THE deadly duo of Alexcia Ali and Khadidra Debesette – who have been in flying form this season – poisoned their victims once again last weekend as they scored two goals each to lead Club Sando Women to a comfortable 4-0 victory over fellow title contenders Trincity Nationals, at the Eddie Hart Recreation Ground, Tacarigua on Sunday.

Both teams went into the sixth match day with massive wins in their previous fixtures: Club Sando had beaten Police Women 12-0 and Trincity Nationals were triumphant in a 14-1 thrashing against the same opponent two days later.

However, on the day, Club Sando proved to be the better outfit as they dominated the team from the east in their own backyard. Ali and Debesette’s braces ensured that the southerners made the best of their territorial advantage on the pitch and cemented their status as title chasers.

Elsewhere, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, AC Port of Spain Women cruised past Playfit Football Academy 3-1 in an enthralling encounter.

TT women’s star Naiomi Guerra opened the scoring for the visitors before her national team-mate Maya Matouk netted a double to give the northerners a 3-0 lead a half-time.

Playfit were fortunate to go into the break only three goals down as Matouk struck the woodwork twice, minutes before the interval.

In the second half, Playfit’s marquee striker Shenelle Jordan beat Port of Spain’s sleeping offside trap to pull the scoreline back to 3-1.

Jordan’s goal followed her high-scoring tally in Playfit’s previous fixture against the University of the West Indies (UWI) Women, where she scored seven in a 10-0 win.

Following many valiant attempts to find another goal, Jordan’s lone item proved to be a mere consolidation for the league debutants.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium, league leaders Defence Force continued their march to the title with an astounding 5-1 victory over Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) Women.

Laurel Theodore, who scored in Defence Force’s 2-0 triumph against St Augustine/Cunupia United last weekend, netted two on the occasion to drive the dagger into QPCC’s defence.

Shania Lewis, Shurella Mendez and Tamika Issac then joined the scoring party for the table-toppers.

However, there would be a stain on their clean sheet as Stephanie Woo Ling got on the scoresheet for QPCC.

In the Saturday fixture, Atlas Athletic International Academy and Police Women earned their first point of the season following a 1-1 draw at the Eddie Hart Recreation Ground.

After a tight battle, Ornika Whiskey put herself on the scoresheet for Atlas and Chelcy Ralph found the net for Police Women. Neither team could have been separated at the final whistle, and they both shared a point each to end a run of losses since the start of the campaign.

The final fixture of the match day between St Augustine/Cunupia United and UWI Women did not play owing to UWI forfeiting the match. As a result, St Augustine/Cunupia were awarded three points and a 3-0 win by default, based on the FIFA Disciplinary Code.