Caricom recognised as sixth region of Africa

CARICOM has been formally designated as the sixth region of the African continent. The declaration was made during the second annual Africa-Caricom Day on September 7, at the University of the West Indies (UWI) regional headquarters in Jamaica.

The forum, a conversation on cultural exposition, reaffirmed the commitment to forging stronger bonds between Africa and the Caribbean..

The event was organised in by chair of the Caricom Reparations Commission and UWI vice chancellor Prof Sir Hilary Beckles and attended by former Jamaica prime minister PJ Patterson and Caricom secretary-general Dr Carla Barnett.

Speaking about UWI’s role in nurturing collaboration and solidarity between Africa and the Caribbean, Beckles describe the designation as a "tremendous honour." He also emphasised UWI's unwavering commitment to advancing shared principles through education and advocacy.

Patterson, in highlighting the historical ties and significance of the African Union's recognition, said, "The ethnic origins and commonality of our colonial experience are beyond dispute. It is in recognition of this irrefutable reality that the African Union declared the existence of six regions."

Barnett, in her address, applauded the active involvement of youths in shaping future engagements, underscoring the vitality of fresh ideas and perspectives.

As the forum concluded, vice-chancellor of Global Affairs Sandrea Maynard reiterated her office's dedication to fostering regional identity and global awareness, as it aligns with UWI's aspiration to be recognised as an “excellent global university rooted in the Caribbean.”