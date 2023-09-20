2 years after landslip, displaced Claxton Bay residents still homeless

In this file photo, Kamla Harripersad points to land slippage affecting the back portion of her home on Diamond Road, Belle Vue, Claxton Bay on October 29. On September 15, 2021 a major landslide caused by nearby quarrying affected several homes forcing residents to flee their properties. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Last Friday marked exactly two years since a massive landslip rocked Diamond Road in Claxton Bay and displaced several families.

Today, the affected residents are still struggling to deal with the aftermath.

Former homeowner Giles Garcia recalled feeling down on Friday, but consoled himself that at least he was still alive.

Garcia said all the affected people are going through hard times and want to be adequately compensated.

“We are catching our tails. If we take this matter to court, we know we will win.

"But the court system is very slow, and it would take many years for the case to end,” Garcia told Newsday.

Before dawn on September 15, 2021, his family’s three-bedroom concrete house and its contents sank and slid about 200 feet. Garcia was alerted by cracking sounds, and was able to wake his family. They fled the house, avoiding severe injuries or even death.

The rapid land movement later destroyed several other homes.

The affected area is outside the boundary of the Coco Road quarry, owned by the Estate Management and Business Development Co Ltd (EMBD), and residents blame extensive quarrying for the erosion.

The Garcias and five other families have sought legal advice from attorney Prakash Ramadhar and associates for compensation.

Garcia said EMBD officials have evaluated the structures but are still to complete the assessments for the land.

“If we get money, we would be able to buy a piece of land somewhere, which would be good. We have no time frame or assurances regarding when the evaluations will be completed. We are hoping that this process will be finished soon. We want to carry on with our lives,” Garcia said.

“Other houses are in danger. There are already cracks in the yard. That is how it starts. Then the land would begin to pull. It is just a matter of time for other houses to be affected.”

Days after the initial disaster, Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox visited the site and offered the residents counselling and rent-assistance grants for up to six months.

Garcia said he received the grant for six months, but after that, he had to fend for himself. He has been staying with relatives.

Other families declined the offer, saying it was inadequate.In April 2022, the EMDB urged the residents to leave the area for their safety and well-being. The company also offered to pay their accommodation cost for six months.

Residents did not take up this offer, which was said to be based on advice from “expert valuators.”

Negotiations are ongoing between EMBD representatives and the residents’ attorneys.

Calls to EMBD for comment went unanswered.