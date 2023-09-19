Works Minister, Tobago Chamber to meet over inter-island travel

Minister of Works and Transport senator Rohan Sinanan. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

TOBAGO Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams says Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has agreed to meet with members of the chamber and other stakeholders on Friday to discuss the inter-island sea bridge.

The meeting is expected to be held at 2 pm at the chamber’s headquarters, Ansa Mc Al building, Milford Road, Scarborough, Williams said on Tuesday via WhatsApp.

“We look forward to having a cordial and very productive discussion,” he told Newsday.

Last Wednesday, Williams and former chamber head Demi John Cruickshank called for an urgent meeting with the minister to discuss issues relating to the sea bridge.

On August 23, the cargo ferry, MV Cabo Star, went out of commission after a fire broke out on board shortly after it left Tobago.

The vessel was expected to resume operations on Tuesday. It was scheduled to leave the Port of Port of Spain at 2 pm.

During its absence, the Cabo Star was replaced temporarily by a Venezuelan vessel, Emprendedora.