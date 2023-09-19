Works Minister/Tobago chamber to discuss sea bridge

WORKING AGAIN: The MV Cabo Star. FILE PHOTO -

TOBAGO Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams says Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has agreed to meet with members of the chamber and other stakeholders on Friday to discuss the inter-island sea bridge.

The meeting is expected to take place at 2 pm at the chamber’s headquarters, Ansa McAl building, Milford Road, Scarborough, Williams said on Tuesday via WhatsApp. “We look forward to having a cordial and very productive discussion,” he told Newsday.

At a news conference last Wednesday, Williams and former chamber head Demi John Cruickshank, called for an urgent meeting with the minister to discuss issues relating to the sea bridge.

On August 23, the cargo ferry MV Cabo Star went out of commission after a fire broke out on board shortly after it left Tobago.

Businessmen complained that the absence of the vessel led to shortages in basic food items, construction material and other commodities.

A Venezuelan vessel Emprendedora was subsequently leased so the transportation of cargo between the two islands could resume.

The Cabo Star was expected to resume operations on Tuesday. It was scheduled to leave the Port of Port of Spain at 2 pm.

Vilma Lewis-Cockburn, acting CEO of the TT Inter-Island Company, said via WhatsApp on Monday night, “The MV Cabo Star has been inspected and certified as safe to operate. As such, the vessel is expected to sail at 2 pm from Tuesday September 19. The return sailing will depart Scarborough at 11 pm on the said night.”

Williams said Sinanan had also contacted him on Monday night “indicating to me that the vessel was inspected and certified for sailing.”

At last Wednesday’s news conference, Williams said the issues surrounding the Cabo Star required a contingency plan.

Williams thanked the Port Authority and the owners of the Cabo Star for their assistance throughout the last three weeks when the vessel was out of service.