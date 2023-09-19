TKR profile: Colin Borde the glue in the family

Longstanding TKR manager Colin Borde -

Longstanding Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) manager Colin Borde has been at the centre of every trophy-winning highlight, and disappointment, since the inception of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, in 2013.

While the competition’s decade-long history has seen multiple players, coaches and technical staff switch allegiances, Borde remains a core member of TKR, who works his magic behind the scenes to ensure the usually star-studded unit is well taken care of.

He’s been a part of their historic, tournament-leading capture of four CPLT20 titles; the first coming in 2015 (with then TT Red Steel) and then in 2017, 2018 and 2020 with the Knight Riders.

Borde, like the franchise, is also chasing his fifth regional T20 title and is two wins away from achieving the feat. He’s the only manager, among all the franchises, to maintain his role over the past 11 seasons.

Into the playoffs, TKR play Guyana Amazon Warriors in match two at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, from 7pm. If they win, TKR advance to Sunday’s final.

And if they lose, the Kieron Pollard-captained unit will face the winner of Tuesday night’s eliminator between St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs in qualifier two on Friday, in search of the remaining finalist spot.

For most regional and international media, Borde is the go-to man to get inside information on the team.

His management skills have helped many teams in the past including TT Red Force, West Indies A and President’s XI.

He’s adeptly excelled in other positions including sport consultancy, as a former TT Cricket Board executive member and he is also a real estate agent.

Reflecting on his loyal service to TKR, Borde told Newsday, “It’s been a learning curve. Always new and interesting challenges present themselves both on and off the field. The face and shape of cricket has certainly changed, and changed quickly.

“I have seen many a moment! I have seen the league start in the Caribbean with great expectations of wanting to attract global audiences and stars, to having global audiences of over 600 million viewers, plus global superstars wanting to be part of this league.”

Borde said it’s the highs and lows of professional sport which serve as the adrenaline that keeps all those affiliated with the competition driven to excel each day.

He added, “There have been tough times and really great periods where the world was perfect. Then those days you thought would never end.”

Borde’s role entails liaising with the media, commercial, logistics, security and branding. It has also expanded to newer horizons with TKR, since the Caribbean team is part of a global franchise.

“The key to success is hard, detailed, monotonous work at times. Pushing each other as a group and as individuals to excel.

“The teams’ internal and external requirements ensure that a fully engaged approach is needed to be part of this excellence-driven group of players and the Knight Riders’ global brand.

“I will say this; there is, and will never be a dull moment. We aim to excel. That requires faith and hard work.”