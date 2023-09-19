San Fernando woman, 88, dies in crash

An accident in San Fernando on Monday afternoon claimed the life of an elderly woman while two relatives survived.

Dead is Sumintra Dabiesingh, 88, of Scott Street in San Fernando.

She was in the back seat of a Hyundai Tucson driven by Anjanie Bisram, 70. A ten-year-old relative, Raiden Gopaul, was also in the SUV.

The police said the crash happened around 4 pm along Papourie Road in Diamond Village, where the driver lost control of the SUV, which crashed head-on into a concrete wall.

Dabiesingh died, while Bisram had multiple injuries. The boy sustained minor injuries.

Ambulance personnel took the survivors to the San Fernando General Hospital. They were hospitalised up to Tuesday.

There were no reports of anyone else being injured.

Investigations are ongoing.