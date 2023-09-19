Raheem Modeste wins Elite Force 5k fundraiser

L-R: Siblings Ky-mani, Ayahri and Jahmali Charles and muay thai instructor Rebecca Bhola. -

Raheem Modeste won the Elite Force Fight Academy 5k Run & Walk fundraiser event which was held from Waterloo Cremation Site in Waterloo, on Saturday.

Modeste completed the distance in 15 minutes and 28 seconds to take top honours. Coming in second was Alex Ekesa in 15:31 while Kevon Mitchell was third, in 17:24.

Topping the women’s division was Shardie Mahabir (20:05). Rounding off the top three female finishers was Kemika Wilson (29:08) and Vanessa Paul (30:57) respectively.

Five-year-old Ayahri Charles was the youngest female to conquer the course in 52:37 while six-year-old Ace, the youngest male, completed the 5k in 31:36.

The 5k was held to help raise funds for two of Elite Force Fight Academy’s siblings Ky-mani and Jahmali Charles, who are scheduled to compete at the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Youth World Championships in Turkey, from September 29 to October 7.

The intended target of $20,000 was not reached at Saturday’s event and the club will now host a virtual fundraising run, aimed at generating more money towards their goal.

Those interested in supporting the cause can contact 766-6366.

The Charles’ brothers are half of the TT team selected for the championships. Joining them are Darian Rajkumar (71kg/U23) and eight-year-old Sphinx Prescod (Wai Kru). Both hail from Tazmanian Bulldogs School of Martial Arts.

Joining them on the trip are team are president of the Trinbago Muaythai Association and Tazmanian Bulldogs instructor Rebecca Bhola (coach) and Shai Prescod (manager).

The team leaves on September 28.