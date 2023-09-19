Managing school heat concerns: Ministry can do more

THIS WEEK we continue the ongoing conversation on what appears to be a heat wave currently affecting TT with special emphasis on the impact on our schools. TTUTA certainly wishes to address the comments made by the Minister of Education on the issue.

Minister, we hear your perspective regarding the historical management of high temperatures within schools in TT, but the current situation is totally different. Indeed, schools have encountered this challenge over time and have demonstrated resilience by finding pragmatic solutions, including the procurement of fans through fundraising efforts.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that the contemporary educational landscape presents new considerations. With the advent of climate change and its associated implications, including more frequent and severe heatwaves, the issue of temperature management in schools takes on a heightened significance.

The well-being and comfort of both students and educators are paramount to fostering a conducive learning environment. The association, in its TTUTA on Tuesday article of September 12, addressed the impact of extreme heat on students’ learning, as well as the role of respective stakeholders in mitigating the risk.

Indeed, while recognising the resourcefulness displayed by schools in addressing this matter in the past, it is imperative to consider whether additional measures are warranted to ensure the continued effective functioning of educational institutions in the face of evolving climatic conditions.

This might involve a comprehensive review of existing infrastructure, the exploration of sustainable cooling solutions, and the allocation of appropriate resources to address this pressing concern.

TTUTA is aware of the challenges identified by the Ministry of Education in terms of funding. However, we would like to suggest that this is a situation that warrants special consideration given that it is likely to get incrementally worse and brushing it aside with off-the-cuff remarks will not let the situation go away.

To address this pressing issue, we would like to propose a set of actions that the ministry could undertake to support school administrations in mitigating the risks caused by higher-than-normal temperatures:

1. Infrastructure assessment: Conduct a comprehensive assessment of school infrastructure to identify areas that are particularly susceptible to heat buildup. This assessment can help prioritise which schools require immediate attention in terms of cooling solutions.

2. Energy-efficient cooling systems: Encourage the installation of energy-efficient cooling systems, such as air conditioning or solar-powered ventilation, in schools that face extreme temperature challenges. Provide financial incentives or grants to assist schools in acquiring these systems. Indeed, as was done with the laptop initiative, the ministry may use its influence to solicit corporate assistance.

3. Guidelines for heat management: Develop and disseminate guidelines for heat management in schools, including recommendations for optimal classroom temperatures, hydration strategies, and heat-related illness prevention. Ensure that these guidelines are informed by scientific research.

4. Teacher training: Offer professional development and training for educators on how to recognise and respond to heat-related issues in the classroom. Equip them with knowledge on creating a comfortable and safe learning environment.

5. Community engagement: Foster collaboration between schools, local communities and parent-teacher associations to raise awareness about the importance of heat management in schools. Encourage community-led initiatives to support cooling solutions.

6. Research and innovation: Invest in research initiatives to explore innovative and sustainable cooling solutions suitable for the local context. Collaborate with academic institutions and experts in the field to identify cost-effective options.

7. Resource allocation: Ensure that adequate funding is allocated to support schools in implementing these measures. Prioritise schools in areas with higher temperatures and those serving vulnerable populations.

While historical practices are commendable, it is prudent to reassess and adapt strategies to contend with the changing climate and its impact on the educational system. It is not sufficient to conclude that principals, teachers and parents will figure it out.

By taking proactive steps and supporting schools with the necessary resources and guidance, the Ministry of Education can ensure the well-being and educational attainment of our students in a rapidly evolving world.