Hello World goes for Trinidad Derby Stakes

Santa Rosa Park, Arima . -

JASON CLIFTON

Forty-six horses have been entered for day 11 of the 2023 racing season to be contested at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Monday.

The feature event on the holiday card will be the running of the Trinidad Derby Stakes, a grade-one race that will be run over 2,000 metres. This contest will be the penultimate race in which six runners will face starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 4.15pm.

The six declared runners are Hello World, Blinding Lights and In The Headlines – all coming from the barn of champion trainer John O'Brien. Trainer Glen Mendez will send out the pair of Little Lady and Theory Of Colours, and Lester Alexis will saddle Harts Gap.

In The Headlines and Hello World will be sent off as favourites. Hello World will be backed heavily by punters after he demolished his field by 11 lengths on Independence Day.

Also on tap for the six-race card, punters will see the juveniles taking the track in the opening event over 800 metres. Five babes have been declared to face Campbell. Of the quintet entered, O'BrIen will send out the trio of Soca Synergy; Headlines Again and Creme De La Creme while trainer Glen Mendez will have Bee Alert for the Errol Stables, and Johnathan Lyder will saddle Red Alert.

Post time is at 1.30pm.