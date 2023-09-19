BpTT completes pipeline project

TOPR: Boka Topaz at Cassia A. Photo courtesy bpTT -

BpTT, as part of its goal to be net zero by 2050, has successfully completed its Trinidad Offshore Pipeline Replacement (TOPR) project.

The TOPR project installed a 96 kilometer 12-inch pipeline that will transport liquids from offshore facilities to be processed onshore at bp’s terminal at Galeota point, replacing a previous pipeline which had come to the end of its design life.

In a release, bpTT said the critical infrastructure upgrade will enable continued, safe and reliable operations.

TOPR was one of several investments undertaken in the last five years to improve the integrity of bp’s pipeline and liquids handling infrastructure – all aimed at supporting gas developments in the coming decades.

David Campbell, president of bpTT said, “We see the role gas continues to play, especially here in TT. We are focused on helping to unlock TT’s energy future and are investing in projects that enable the development of the country’s natural gas resources.”

The new infrastructure has been safely integrated into its operations, the release said.