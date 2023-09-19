Artist Ronald Smith presents A tribute to my sisters, A Gift to the World

Artist Ronald Smith's latest exhibition is titled A tribute to my sisters, A Gift to the World. The exhibition opened yesterday and continues to September 30 Arnim's Art Galleria, 52 Bamboo Bay Road, Gulf View La Romaine. -

Smith, who signs his pieces Ron Smith, has been exhibiting since 1962. He sold his very first painting of rice-field workers in 1972. He discovered his talent when he was six, and was the only one of the ten children in the family to have a passion for the arts, a media release said.

Smith won a scholarship in the 1980s to attend the California College of Arts and Craft, and graduated with a bachelor of fine arts with distinction, majoring in painting, drawing and printmaking.

He was the sole Caribbean artist whose paintings were exhibited at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Smith returned to Trinidad and Tobago, where he resumed teaching art both at his home and at the Siparia Senior Comprehensive, where he shared his talents for more than two decades.

He has exhibited at Scotia Centre, Republic Bank, Texaco (Trintoc/Petrotrin), Aquarela Galleries and 101 Art Gallery.

His work was once bought as a gift for a Canadian prime minister. His works are parts of international collections in the UK, Australia, South Africa, Canada, the US, Jamaica and other Caribbean countries, the release said.

Among his awards are the Prime Minister’s Award, Young Artist, merit award and Best Work at the California College of Arts and Craft.

The father of four is retired and dedicates his time to being a professional painter and tutoring adult and junior private students.

Of his current exhibition Smith said, "I hope to make a dual statement in this show. Firstly, a tribute to my sisters and secondly a gift to my fellow artists friends who have departed from this world. To my sisters, I say beware of the beautiful butterflies who are driven to frequent you only for your nectar."

The exhibition runs until September 30, Monday-Friday 9 am-6 pm and Saturdays 9 am-4 pm.

There will be an artist talk on September 23, from 9 am-12 pm.