2 held as car stolen in Mon Repos, found in Princes Town

Stock photo -

A CAR which was stolen in the Mon Repos district on Monday night was recovered in Princes Town before dawn on Tuesday.

After receiving a tip-off at around 1.30 am, Sgt Adhar, Cpl Langley, PCs Mohess and Raghoonanan went to Dean Avenue, Fairfield Housing Development in Princes Town. They saw a silver Nissan Primera parked on the road.

Inside were a man in the driver's seat and another, who had a cast on his left hand, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

On seeing the police, both men jumped out of the car and ran into nearby bushes. A chase ensued and the suspects were seen entering a blue Honda Civic car parked at a nearby street.

With the help of other officers including PC Sinette, the Civic was intercepted a short distance away.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man from Thompson Gardens in Tarodale and a 32-year-old man from Coconut Boulevard, Pleasantville.

Further investigations revealed the Primera had been stolen in the Mon Repos district. The suspects were taken to the Princes Town police station. PC Ramdath of Mon Repos CID is investigating.