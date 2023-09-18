TUCO Tobago Zone has new executive

Vice chairman Jeffrey Thomas (Prince Unique)

Candice Robinson has been elected chairman of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) Tobago Zone.

On Sunday, TUCO held its zonal executive elections in Scarborough.

The new team will serve for 2023-2026.

The executive:

Chair: Candice Robinson

Vice chairman: Jeffrey Thomas

Secretary: Kenneth Thomas

Treasurer: Camille Noreiga

Public relations officer: Opuku Ware

Trustees: Garrick Frederick and Roslyn Reid.