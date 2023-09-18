TUCO Tobago Zone has new executive
Candice Robinson has been elected chairman of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) Tobago Zone.
On Sunday, TUCO held its zonal executive elections in Scarborough.
The new team will serve for 2023-2026.
The executive:
Chair: Candice Robinson
Vice chairman: Jeffrey Thomas
Secretary: Kenneth Thomas
Treasurer: Camille Noreiga
Public relations officer: Opuku Ware
Trustees: Garrick Frederick and Roslyn Reid.
