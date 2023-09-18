TTCSI to host services exporters symposium

Vashti Guyadeen, CEO of the TT Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI). -

Industry leaders in the Caribbean’s services sector will join entrepreneurs and government officials to create a new roadmap for the future growth and sustainability of the sector at the Caribbean Services Exporters Symposium 2023 (CSES23) from September 26-27.

The title of the symposium is Reimaging the Caribbean: Positioning the Future driven by Knowledge Services Growth, a release from the TT Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) said.

The virtual two-day symposium is being hosted by the TTCSI in partnership with the Barbados Coalition of Services Industries (BCSI), and Asociación Latinoamericana de Exportadores de Servicios (ALES).

TTCSI, BCSI and ALES are business support organisations focused on building the export capacity of services firms in the Caribbean.

CSES23’s target audience and participants are drawn from the local, regional and international business communities and include services-sector business people, entrepreneurs, investors interested in doing business in the Caribbean, government officials and public servants.

Some 1,500 participants are expected to attend the event, which will feature a virtual trade show comprising 50 exhibitor virtual booths, as well as networking opportunities and matchmaking sessions for possible joint ventures for participating businesses.

In addition, regional services-industry leaders will participate in high-level panel discussions, during which the future of services in the Caribbean will be reimagined and explored.

Barbados’ Foreign Trade and Business Development Minister, Sandra Husbands, will lead the ministerial roundtable, one of the high-level panel discussions.

Entrepreneurs will also have an opportunity to learn about building resilience in a volatile business world from music producer Zachary "Dancehall CEO" Harding.

Vashti Guyadeen, CEO of TTCSI, said, “Against the backdrop of an ever-changing landscape, CSES23 is taking a decisive step to foster partnerships and joint ventures among firms, associations and coalitions in the Caribbean region. Such collaborations are essential for Caribbean service-driven firms to thrive in today's context.”

Executive director BCSI, Michelle Smith-Mayers said CSES23 is vital for the development of the services sector in the Caribbean.

“It provides a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing among service providers. Such collaboration can lead to the expansion of service offerings and increased competitiveness in the global market.”

BCSI CEO Colin Daniel added, “Most importantly, it enables the region to showcase its unique service capabilities, attracting foreign investments and boosting economic growth.”

The release said the CSES23 will shine the spotlight on key issues affecting Caribbean services, with a special focus on climate change and incorporating green practices in the business operations of companies operating in the regional services sector.

Guyadeen added, “Given the Caribbean's heavy reliance on tourism and other services, their environmental impact can be substantial. The symposium aims to encourage firms to adopt sustainable practices that can reduce carbon emissions, conserve vital resources, and bolster their social responsibility credentials.”

Guyadeen said sustainability will be key to the region’s future economic growth and going green will go beyond a mere competitive edge.

She added, “A key message at CSES23 is that sustainability isn't just an environmental necessity but a business one too. By championing green practices, firms can differentiate themselves in a competitive market and cater to an eco-conscious clientele. In the long run, this will not only contribute to the preservation of the Caribbean's natural splendours but also foster economic growth and competitiveness."