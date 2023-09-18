Pleasantville mother killed, son, husband shot multiple times

Denise Mendoza -

A woman was killed and her eight -year-old son and common-law-husband shot, when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in Couva on Saturday night.

Dead is Denise Mendoza, 45, of Coconut Boulevard Pleasantville. Her companion Renako Pierre, 29 and their eight-year-old son, Nikosi, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and underwent emergency surgery at hospital.

Police said the two were in a stable condition.

When Newsday visited the family home in Pleasantville, the building was vacant and under construction. Neighbours were very tight-lipped and said, while they heard of the shooting incident, they had no comments to make.

Police said there was no known motive for the shooting at this time, but recalled in 2020, they rescued Pierre from a kidnap attempt. Three suspects, including a police constable who was at the time attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch, were detained in connection with that incident.

On Saturday, police reports say Pierre was driving a white Toyota Fielder PDU 4190, along Lisas Boulevard, Point Lisas around 6.20 pm. Mendoza and Nikosi were also in the car.

The Fielder stopped on the Southern Main Road intersection, California, after the car was shot at multiple times.

Police were contacted and first responder PC Flemming found only the driver slumped rearward in the driver’s seat.

Flemming was told that the two other occupants who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, were taken to the Couva District Health Facility (CDHF) by passers by. Dr Sammy attended to the duo but Mendoza later died.

With the assistance of Cpl Ramadhin, Pierre was also taken to the CDHF where he received emergency medical treatment. Both Pierre and Nikosi were later transferred to another hospital where emergency surgery was performed to remove the bullets.

Police recovered several 5.56 spent shells from the scene.

PC Flemming is continuing enquiries.