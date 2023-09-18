Here's how to keep cool
THE EDITOR: TT, we are experiencing some high temperatures these days. So here is some advice on how to keep cool:
* Stay hydrated.
* Take cold baths.
* Use wet, cold washrags on neck and wrists.
* Use box fans.
* Close curtains, keep sun from coming directly into the house.
* Sleep in cotton clothing.
* Close the doors of unused rooms.
* Instal energy-efficient light bulbs.
* Cook in the morning.
* Enjoy frozen treats.
This life is easier when you keep cool.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"Here’s how to keep cool"