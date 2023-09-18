Here's how to keep cool

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: TT, we are experiencing some high temperatures these days. So here is some advice on how to keep cool:

* Stay hydrated.

* Take cold baths.

* Use wet, cold washrags on neck and wrists.

* Use box fans.

* Close curtains, keep sun from coming directly into the house.

* Sleep in cotton clothing.

* Close the doors of unused rooms.

* Instal energy-efficient light bulbs.

* Cook in the morning.

* Enjoy frozen treats.

This life is easier when you keep cool.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town