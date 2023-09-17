TKR profile: Keacy Carty adds depth for playoff push

Keacy Carty -

Top-order batsman Keacy Carty brings added firepower to Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as they head into playoffs of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament. The 26 year old is the franchise’s latest addition to their squad following the recent exits of English fast bowler Tim Curran and Irish wicketkeeper/batsman Lorcan Tucker. Carty's arrival was announced on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s final preliminary match against Guyana Amazon Warriors. This is his second year at the CPLT20, having debuted with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2022. He only played two matches and score one and five respectively. However, Carty’s short stint at this level cannot be used as real gauge of his talent and potential with the bat. During his younger years, the right-hander he was a key player for the West Indies U19s and was part of the team which won the U19 World Cup in 2016. He received his senior team debut in a three-match One-Day International series against Netherlands in May 2022. There, Carty did not bat for the first match but bravely partnered with Brandon King (91 not out) to build a match-winning 118-run partnership in the second fixture. He scored an unbeaten 43 (66 balls) on his batting ODI debut. Two months ago, at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Carty smashed his highest ODI score of 87 against Sri Lanka, in a losing contest. He was, however, West Indies’ best scorer that day among the experienced likes of TKR teammate Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers.

In late July, against India in a three-match series, Carty (48 not out) showed fine form when he and Hope (63 not out) guided West Indies to victory to level the series 1-1. Carty hit the winnings runs by smashing a boundary.The victory was bitter-sweet for him as a six would have got him to his first ODI half-century. Once again, he did not feature in the first match and was pivotal when selected for the second. He also played in the third ODI, scoring six runs as the maroon went on to lose the series.

Having lost a firing Tucker, TKR will be hoping either Carty or fellow new addition Englishman Samit Patel can fill the void as they push for the CPL trophy. And for Carty, good performances for TKR can only help to boost his budding career and also aid the team to possibly a historic fifth CPLT20 title. Carty is also the first player from Sint Maarten to be selected to the West Indies team. Domestically, he represents Leeward Islands.