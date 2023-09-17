Tallawahs defeat woeful Patriots, stay in playoff contention

Jamaica Tallawahs batsmen Fabian Allen, left, and Shamar Springer in the wicket against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY JAMAICA TALLAWAHS -

DEFENDING champions Jamaica Tallawahs stayed in contention for a spot in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs on Saturday with a 59-run win over the woeful St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

At Providence Stadium, Guyana, Tallawahs posted a healthy 178 for seven from their 20 overs with Shamar Springer (38), in just his second match of the tournament, leading the way. There were also contributions from Fabian Allen (33), who seems to be striking form at the right time, and Raymon Reifer (28).

Ashmead Nedd (2/25) and George Linde (2/33) were the main wicket-takers for the Patriots.

In reply, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who were already eliminated from the tournament, crashed to 119 all out in 17.3 overs. It was the Evin Lewis-captained side's seventh defeat of the season. The Patriots have won just one match in the tournament while two fixtures were abandoned owing to rain.

Trinidadian allrounder Yannic Cariah tried to bring some respectability to the scorecard with a defiant 65, but no other batsmen put up their hand to be counted.

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir did the bulk of the damage with four for 19 while spinner Imad Wasim took three for 25.

Speaking after the loss, Lewis said, "It was tough for us. That's how it goes sometimes. It was pretty tough. Had a good start in the first ten overs, last ten overs were tough."

Lewis hailed the knock of his Trinidadian compatriot Cariah, saying, "A lesser total would have given him a chance. Anyway, it's done and dusted."

The win pushed Jamaica up to fourth on the table, tied on points with Barbados Royals, but with a superior net run rate. Both teams have one match remaining. Jamaica finish the preliminary phase against St Lucia Kings on Sunday, and the Royals meet hosts Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday evening.

Scores: JAMAICA TALLAWAHS 178 for seven off 20 overs (Shamar Springer 38, Fabian Allen 33, Raymon Reifer 28; Ashmead Nedd 2-25, George Linde 2-33) vs ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS 119 all out off 17.3 overs (Yannic Cariahh 65; Mohammad Aamir 4-19, Imad Wasim 3-25).