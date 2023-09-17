PM writes Opposition Leader on crime talks

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Prime Minister has written to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to try to start joint talks on solving the crime upsurge, according to a letter dated Saturday signed by Dr Rowley. This follows the PM's promise to do so, at last Thursday's post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

He proposed that each side nominate a four-person team for talks on a pre-agreed agenda.

Rowley's invitation was based on the two leaders' desire to put the national interest first towards securing citizens.

"In keeping with our mutual desire to put our country's national interest first, I invite you as Leader of the Opposition, to participate in the following exercise which is aimed at exploring the options available to us as parliamentarians to address the matter of the safety and security of the population of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

"I would like to receive from you, in writing, your proposal(s) which you believe are worthy of bipartisan discussions between the Government and the Opposition."

He said the Government was ready to share its own "ideas, programmes and policies" for inclusion in these talks.

"It is envisaged that your proposal(s), like the Government's, would include tools designed to lawfully confront the criminal elements that are increasingly emboldened as they operate in TT."

Rowley proposed four-person teams each from Government and Opposition to discuss the initiatives proposed, as guided by a crafted agenda formed from the joint submissions which he anticipated would be in hand within a fortnight.

"I trust that my invitation will be received in the most positive way and that our teams could meet with the requisite spirit of collaboration and productivity that is required by the nature of this persistent problem which we have all been confronting for quite some time.

"I look forward to hearing from you at your earliest. Best wishes."