No leads after air, land, sea search for Penal businesswoman

The missing person's flyer issued by the police for Christina Adsett. -

A 10-hour air, sea and land search by the Hunters Search and Rescue team, failed to yield any results for missing Penal businesswoman Christina Adsett on Saturday.

From 9 am to 7 pm on Saturday, a boat patrol from the Suchit River to Tulsa Trace, patrols along the river bank, two drone searches, van and foot patrol from Woodland to M2 Ring Road, were conducted by the 20-member hunter’s group.

Group captain Vallence Rambharat said they remained clueless as to how Adsett when missing from her home.

“We spotted no unusual human activity where we were searching,” he told the Newsday.

Adsett, 62, a businesswoman of Suchit Trace, Penal, was last seen on September 11, cleaning the front of her property which housed her residence and business place – Christina’s Foot Spa. She was last seen dressed in a pair of brown pants and a yellow T-shirt.

Two days later the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) contacted the Penal Police to verify information received that Adsett had been reportedly kidnapped.

Rambharat said he found it strange that an informant, and not the woman’s relatives, alerted the police to her alleged abduction.

“The SIU has not shared with us, any information as to how they obtained their information,” Rambharat said.

Penal police who visited her home following the SIU enquiries could not locate her. There are reports that the back door to her home was opened, but no signs of forced entry were visible. Her cellphone and car keys were in the house, the police said.

Adsett’s daughter, Kelly, who lives abroad, said he mother never left the house without those items.

She pleaded with anyone who has information regarding her mother’s whereabouts to come forward.

“All I want to know is where she is. I want answers,” she told the Newsday in a telephone interview on Friday.

She said she last spoke to her mother the Saturday before she went missing. Kelly said she had no knowledge of anyone threatening her mom.

Anyone with information can Penal police at 647-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or call the police at 555, 999, 911, or call any police station.

Hunter's Search and Rescue Team is also using its social media platform to appeal for help in locating Adsett.