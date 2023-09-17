Heat delays start of Arima Borough Day celebrations

Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj takes a chip during street parade celebrating the eastern borough's 135th anniversary on Saturday. - Ayanna Kinsale

The start of the Arima Borough Day, which celebrated 135th aniversary of the eastern borough, on Saturday was delayed by heat.

Speaking to Sunday Newsday, councillor for Calvary Jeniece Scott said while mas bands were waiting to begin the festivities at the Arima savannah, masqueraders complained about the swealtering heat.

On Friday, the Met Service issued a yellow alert warning about increased hot temperatures for the next two weeks and urged people to exercise caution.

The parade of the bands was supposed to begin at 3 pm, Scott said, although it was initially advertised as beginning at 2 pm. It finally began around 4.15 pm as five bands and a group of moko jumbies paraded through the streets of the eastern borough.

Around 4 pm she said, "The trucks are there, they’re waiting on their participants and stuff like that. Usually we would have an earlier start time but again we have to account for the heat."

Two stickfighters also put on a brief display of their skills.

She said the steelband concert at the Arima Velodrome, showcasing 11 bands including Hadco Phase II Pan Groove, Simple Song Steel Orchestra and Arima All Stars Steel Orchestra, was expected to begin promptly at 8 pm.

Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj hosted the event which went on late last night.