Venture Credit Union 5K on Sunday

THE VENTURE Credit Union Run and Fun Walk 5K will be held on Sunday from 7 am, starting and ending at the company's Couva branch at 32 Southern Main Road, Couva.

As of Friday over 400 athletes had registered for the event.

A few top local runners have signed up to run including Nicholas Romany, Christine Regis and Elvis Turner.

Last Sunday, Romany showed his quality as he won the Chinatown 7K event which took participants through the heart of Port of Spain.

No registration is allowed on race day.