Vandals hit WASA's Golden Grove booster station

File photo: WASA

Vandals have been blamed for a disruption in the water supply in the Five Rivers area on Saturday after electrical equipment at WASA’s Golden Grove Booster Station were damaged on Friday.

WASA in a release said emergency repairs are expected to be completed by 6 am on Sunday.

Areas affected include Manimore Road, Manoram Road, Laurel Hill, Davis Road, Spring Road, Mission Road, Jitman Road, Marcus Road, William Road, Bertie Road, from 1st Street to 9th Street, Rainbow Crescent, Smith Development, Howell Settlement, and Cemetery Street.

WASA urged the public to report all acts of vandalism or suspicious activity they observe at the authority's installations to the police or WASA’s customer call centre at 800-4420/4426.

In an unrelated case, WASA customers in south Trinidad can also expect a disruption in the pipe borne water supply on Tuesday between 8 am and noon when critical mechanical repair works will take place at the TCO Booster Station served by the Navet Water Treatment Plant.

Princes Town, Manahambre, Iere Village, Tableland, Robert Village, George Village, Libertville, San Pedro, Clearwater, Rio Claro, Deep Ravine, Mayaro, Ecclesville, Cunapo Southern Main Road, Plum Mitan, Rio Claro Tabaquite Road, Tabaquite, Williamsville, Piparo, New Grant, Hindustan, Whiteland, Hardbargain, Buen Intento, Malgretoute, Matilda, St Julien, Indian Walk, Barrackpore, Cumuto, Borde Narve, St Mary's Village, Moruga, and Penal Rock Road are expected to be affected.

"Customers are further advised that it may take up to 48 hours for the supply to normalise to some affected areas, following the completion of these works. Customers are also advised that a limited truck borne service is available upon request."