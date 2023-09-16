Missing boy's brother assaulted in Chaguanas

-

The brother of a missing 17-year-old boy was beaten and stabbed in one of his hands in Chaguanas on Thursday night.

The victim, Mikiel Hosein, 18, was at a bar near his home at Bhagna Trace in Chase Village on Thursday at around 7 pm when a man accosted him.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man had two guns in his pant's waist. They saw Hosein and the attacker get into a car, which sped off.

Relatives and Central Division police were alerted, and the same car returned and dropped him off near the same bar. Hosein was beaten and stabbed.

He was treated and discharged from the hospital. His worried mother, Rima Hosein, of Freeport, said he received eight stitches at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Her other son, Matthew Hosein, who lives with her, went missing on August 25. He left home saying he was going to meet some friends at Aripita Avenue in Port of Spain. But CCTV footage shows him getting out of a car and walking and talking on a cell phone at Arena, Freeport.

"Today is 22 days since he went missing, and I don't know where he is. His phone keeps going to voicemail. Matthew attended Carapichaima West Secondary School and did well in the CXC exams. He got seven passes and got several awards at school. Matthew is a quiet child, but nowadays, with phone, it is difficult to tell what is going on," the mother said.

"If God was not with me, I would have ended up dead, having to deal with everything. Prayers are what keeps me going. This is hard. This is a nightmare I do not know when it will end. I never expected something like this to happen to me. But my God is real."

She thanked all the people praying for her during the ordeal.

Rima said she distributed about 500 flyers, asking people for information on her missing son's whereabouts.

She hopes to continue distributing more but does not have money to do it.

The police said they have no leads in the disappearance, and no one has been held in connection with Thursday night's assault.

Apart from the police, the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat has been searching for the first missing sibling.