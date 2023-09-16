MIC-IT Tobago interns graduate

Students proudly show off their certificates with MIC-IT executive members and Tobago technology staff members. -

“Level up…all the way up! Develop resiliency and a lion-like mentality!” motivational speaker and guidance and counselling officer Leandra Des Vignes advised MIC-IT’s Student Enhancement Empowerment Programme (STEEP) graduates, at the MIC-IT’s Tobago Technology Centre on September 13. The 19 young men and women were celebrated as they successfully completed four weeks of learning life skills, technical vocational skills, and character building during the July/August vacation.

MIC-IT management and STEEP directors applauded the interns for staying the course and finishing what they started. MIC-IT CEO Anil Ramnarine congratulated and encouraged the young graduates to, “Follow your passion and you will find your purpose.” He also thanked the STEEP creator, MIC-IT deputy chairman Keith Toby, STEEP directors and staff of the Tobago Technology Centre, and all the instructors and support staff.

In Tobago, the four-week programme was designed for secondary school students from Bishop’s High School, Scarborough Secondary School, Mason Hall Secondary School, Signal Hill Secondary School, Speyside High School and Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School.

The programme covered topics such as self-esteem; knowing yourself; leadership; human sexuality and sex health; mediation and conflict resolution; national pride; entrepreneurship; customer service; drug education; world of work; life skills; introduction to TVET /technical skills and out of centre activities.