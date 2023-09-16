Man held for driving while disqualified in Couva

A man was arrested for driving while disqualified during a joint road traffic exercise by the police and licensing officers in Couva on Friday.

The officers also issued 97 electronic fixed penalty notices in the exercise which took place between 9.30 am and 1 pm.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Ramjohn, and Supt Montrichard co-ordinated the exercise, which ASP Ablacksingh, acting Insp Doodnath, supervised. It included Sgt Khan, PCs Placide, Mc Allister, and Lavia.