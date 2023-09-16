Jasmine's brings Caribbean cuisine to Times Square

The driving force behind Jasmine's Caribbean Cuisine is lifestyle entrepreneur Jasmine Gerald. -

New York, – Jasmine's Caribbean Cuisine restaurant is bringing authentic Caribbean flavours to the heart of New York City. The specialty restaurant continues to attract customers and visitors to Times Square.

Located in the Midtown Manhattan block known as Restaurant Row, Jasmine's Caribbean Cuisine at 371 West 46th Street provides an ambience that mirrors the vivacity of the Caribbean region, a media release said.

The restaurant serves an array of Caribbean favourites, including, jerk chicken, stewed oxtail, as well as citrus-infused cocktails and desserts.

Jasmine’s also features pan performances every Thursday and live DJs every Saturday.

Lifestyle entrepreneur Jasmine Gerald is the driving force behind Jasmine's Caribbean Cuisine which opened in 2021 during the height of the covid19 pandemic. Gerald said she specifically launched the business during the pandemic because, “We wanted to bring back community, job security and a safe space to enjoy each other's company. My deep-rooted passion for Caribbean flavours, and a drive to showcase the richness of this cuisine to a wider audience coupled with this void left by the pandemic, birthed Jasmine's Caribbean Cuisine, the lively culinary escape to the Caribbean right in the heart of Manhattan.”

Drawing on inspiration from her Antiguan, Dominican and Virgin Island roots, and her travels across the Caribbean islands, Jasmine, along with chef Basil Jones and her diligent team continue to curate menus that showcase the region's rich tapestry of tastes, while embracing modern culinary trends, the release said.

As part of its commitment to provide top-tier dining experiences, the Jasmine's Restaurant Group recently launched a new upscale lounge concept, located a few doors down called S'Aimer at 338 West 46th Street. S'Aimer offers a sophisticated fusion of French and Caribbean gastronomy, crafted cocktails and live music.

“We're committed to delivering exceptional food, warm hospitality and an atmosphere that transports our guests to the heart of our culinary heritage. We aim to connect cultures, dispel misconceptions, and give back to our communities both locally and internationally,” Gerald said.

The release said both Jasmine's and S'Aimer have become sought-after Times Square destinations for New Yorkers and tourists seeking a culinary adventure.

More info:

To stay updated on the Jasmine's Restaurant Group brands, visit: jasminecaribbeancuisine.com & saimernyc.com,

Follow on social media via: @jasminecaribbeancuisine & @saimernyc