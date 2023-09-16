InvesTT records 92% investor satisfaction

Franka Costelloe, chairman InvesTT with Sekou Alleyne, president InvesTT at the 2022 Caribbean Investment Forum in Port of Spain. Photo courtesy InvesTT -

InvesTT – the national investment promotion agency (IPA) aligned under the Trade and Industry Ministry – recorded an average rate of 92 per cent investor satisfaction over the last two fiscal years.

This is according to the findings of its quarterly investor satisfaction survey.

The survey, undertaken in March, also recorded a rate of 90 per cent satisfaction (year-to-date) with InvesTT.

“Maintaining a high level of client satisfaction is part of the IPA’s strategy to generate more direct investment into the country,” InvesTT said.

Local and foreign investors who have engaged InvesTT’s investment facilitation services rated the agency highly (between eight and ten on a scale from one to ten, with ten being the highest) in the areas of timeliness and level of response, quality of information provided, connection to stakeholders, overall services provided, likelihood to recommend InvesTT to colleagues and likelihood to continue working with InvesTT.

Sekou Alleyne, president of InvesTT said, “It’s not only about providing the required assistance to the investor for them to become operational. The client must feel welcomed, at ease and confident that they have come to the right location. InvesTT provides this experience by anticipating and understanding the needs of investors as well as the challenges that may arise and providing the necessary facilitation services to manage the process.”

InvesTT noted the establishment of Summit (TT) Luggage Co Ltd in Trinidad as one of its most recent success stories and a good example of managing the investment process.

“Our investor services team worked hand in hand with Summit’s executives to make their experience a positive one by providing assistance with work permits, access to incentives, regulatory agency permits and post construction approvals,” it said.

InvesTT added that it continues to work with stakeholders to attract direct investment into sectors such as nearshore manufacturing, logistics and distribution, industrial maritime and business process outsourcing.